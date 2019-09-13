AD
ADVERTISEMENT

September 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
September 13, 2019, 4:03 PM HST (Updated September 13, 2019, 4:03 PM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

ADVERTISEMENT

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments