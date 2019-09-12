Lanihau Center Fourth Friday Seeking Vendors

Kona Dance & Performing Arts will be taking over Fourth Friday at Lanihau Center on Sept. 27, 2019, from 6 to 10 p.m. with “epic performances and a dance party,” a beer garden and vendor market, and keiki activities.

All proceeds from the beer garden, a generous donation from Ola Brew, will benefit Kona Dance & Performing Arts.

There are still vendor spots available for this month’s event.

The event is held in the Lanihau Center parking lot, 75-5595 Palani Road, in Kailua-Kona.

Vendor Booth Information



Vendor set up begins at 2 p.m.; vendors must be fully set up by 5:30 p.m.

Pricing

Single Booth: $65.00 10×10 space

Double Booth Space: $130.00 20×20 space

Shared Booth: $100.00 10×10 shared space

Vendor Requirements

You must provide your own tent, lighting, surge protected strips, tables, extension cords and whatever else you will need for your own space.

You must invite your local Facebook friends list to event and promote the event on your social media pages. You will be given a deadline to invite your Facebook friends list, if you don’t invite by the deadline, you will be refunded and your spot will be given to someone else. There are no exceptions. Everyone needs to participate in the success of the event. Remember the more people that attend, the better you do.

You must have a good attitude, and be flexible and cooperative. Have aloha with your neighbors; people who don’t show up this way will not be able to vend again.

Refund Policy

This is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be issued for weather.

No refunds will be issued after Sept. 23. If you cancel before that date, a $25 administrative fee will be deducted.

Email [email protected] if you want to vend. If you haven’t been a vendor with Aesha before, submit pictures, websites and social media sites featuring your wares/items. Upon approval you will be sent the online link to register.

Go online for more details.