ʻImiloa Exhibit Invites Thoughts & Opinions Regarding Maunakea

A new “reflecting wall” exhibit at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center—Maunakea Reflections—invites visitors to write and post their thoughts and opinions about Maunakea, according to an article in the University of Hawai‘i News.

“The exhibit invites our visitors to leave their manaʻo as part of ʻImiloa’s story, reflecting the varying perspectives and connections that people have to Maunakea,” said Kaʻiu Kimura, ʻImiloa’s director. “It also provides an opportunity for visitors to reflect on the array of connections and thoughts exhibited by other community members.”

The exhibit is located in ʻImiloa’s atrium area for all visitors to experience.

“It is meant to be reflective and thought provoking,” says Kimura.

ʻImiloa Astronomy Center, an outreach center of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, has interactive exhibits, a full dome planetarium, beautiful native gardens, and programs and events to engage children, families, visitors and the local community in the culture, science and technology found in Hawaiʻi.

ʻImiloa, located at 600 Imiloa Place in Hilo, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays).

About ʻImiloa Astronomy Center

ʻImiloa brings together members of the Hawaiian and astronomy communities to share a common vision for the future, bringing information about the cultural and natural history of Maunakea to local residents and visitors from around the world. ʻImiloa links to early Polynesian navigation history and knowledge of the night skies, and today’s renaissance of Hawaiian culture and wayfinding with parallel growth of astronomy and scientific developments on Hawaiʻi Island.