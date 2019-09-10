AD
September 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Malika Dudley
September 10, 2019, 6:01 AM HST (Updated September 10, 2019, 6:01 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

South Point

Puna

Waikoloa

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

Malika Dudley
Malika Dudley
