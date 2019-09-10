September 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 10, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 10, 2019, 6:01 AM HST (Updated September 10, 2019, 6:01 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
:
South Point
:
Puna
:
Waikoloa
:
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov