McCrory Named to HART Board

House Speaker Scott K. Saiki appointed Lynn McCrory to serve as a non-voting ex-officio member of the Board of Directors for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART), according to a Sept. 10, 2019, press release from the House.

McCrory will fill the vacancy left following the resignation of Kamani Kualaʻau. Her term will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

McCrory is the senior vice president for Government Affairs at Lanaʻi Resorts LLC and previously was president of PAHIO Development Inc. on Kauaʻi with responsibilities for community and government relations.

“Lynn McCrory has extensive experience in the planning and development of commercial projects both in Hawaiʻi and on the mainland,” said Speaker Saiki. “She has worked closely with community members and government agencies and will be a great asset to the HART board. I am very grateful that she is willing to accept this appointment and look forward to her feedback.”

McCrory has also been a member of numerous boards and organizations including director and chair of the Kauaʻi County Board of Water Supply, director of the Hawaiʻi Nature Center Board, a trustee of the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation, director of the Maui Economic Development Board, and director of the Mutual Housing Association of Hawaiʻi.

In 2017, the state was put in the difficult position of rescuing the rail project after the City and County of Honolulu returned to the Legislature seeking additional funding.

The Legislature voted to not only provide funding to ensure the rail project be completed and secure federal funding, but included provisions to bring accountability to the most expensive public works project in Hawaiʻi history.

To provide oversite of the HART project, the House Speaker and the Senate President each appoint two non-voting members to the HART board “to ensure the appropriate use of state authorized funds to finance a mass transit project.”