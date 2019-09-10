Harbors and Landing Places of Ka‘ū

Sailor and canoe builder Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa, also known as Captain Kiko, will be at the Lyman Museum later this month to make a presentation on some of Ka‘ū’s picturesque coastline locations.

The southern coastline of Hawai‘i Island is rich in bays, harbors and other landing places with such names as Pōhue, Manukā, Waio‘ahukini and Honu‘apo. Yet while today’s mariners may make use of them, the special roles of these landmarks in Hawai‘i’s history are not well known, Captain Kiko said.

Captain Kiko, who knows these areas, will visit the Lyman Museum to relate how these famous—and not-so-famous—places figured in travel and transport on Hawai‘i Island in the days before horses, railroads and highways. In some cases, he also looks to the future of these locales.

Captain Kiko’s program will be presented on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and again on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. For information, call the museum at (808)-935-5021.