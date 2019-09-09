West Hawai‘i County Band Free Friday Series

West Hawai’i County Band’s Free Friday Series is coming to Hale Halawai County Park later this month.

The 20-plus piece concert band will present a free concert on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Hale Halawai County Park on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s theme will be a celebration of soundtracks from film and stage, including songs from Phantom of the Opera, Man of La Mancha and The Sound of Music. Also featured will be the music of Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington, Tritsch-Tratsch Polka by Johann Strauss and a selection of marches.

This concert series is sponsored by the County of Hawai’i Parks and Recreation Department and the West Hawai’i County Band Friends. The next concert is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

SPONSORED VIDEO

More information is available at http://www.westhawaiiband.com. To be added to the mailing list for future events, email [email protected].

The West Hawai’i County Band is a community and civic band comprised of approximately 20 musicians from all walks of life. The band’s artistic director is Bernaldo Evangalista The group rehearses weekly and performs regular monthly concerts at Hale Halawai. In addition, the band can be heard at parades and civic events in the community throughout the year.

The repertoire of the band includes march favorites, traditional brass band music big band tunes and Hawaiian traditional tunes.