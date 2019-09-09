Taste of Hilo Returns in October

Taste of Hilo is coming back for its 21st year later next month.

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i has scheduled its 21st Annual Taste of Hilo for Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sangha Hall in Hilo.

The event features the culinary skills of more than 30 chefs, restaurants and patisseries who provide their talents, ingredients and staff to cater the annual celebration of local cuisine.

A portion of event proceeds goes to support Hawai‘i Community College, according to a Japanese Chamber press release. Over the years, the chamber has raised more than $180,000 to support educational programs at the school.

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i fosters economic sustainability as well as perpetuates the Japanese cultural heritage and traditions in Hawai`i, the release continued.

Its mission is to promote the wellbeing of the community through business and personal relationships that embody the values of Kahiau & Okage Sama De. In Hawaiian, Kahiau means giving without expecting anything in return. Okage Sama De is a Japanese proverb, which means “I am what I am because of you,” the release stated.

Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased online at www.tasteofhilo.org. More information and pictures of the event can also be found online at the website.