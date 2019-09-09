HPD Hunts for Sexual Assault Suspect

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who is wanted for questioning in connection to a sexual assault investigation involving an adult female that occurred on June 15, 2019, in the area of Banyan Drive in Hilo.

The image displayed was captured on video surveillance and depicts the male matching the description given by the victim to the date, time and location of the reported sexual assault, an HPD press release stated.

The victim described the suspect as a male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, 160 pounds, medium complexion, thin build, with short curly black hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Gavin Kagimoto at (808)-961-2276, or via email at [email protected].

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.