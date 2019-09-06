Sale Extended for Ala Moana Center 60th Anniversary Coffee Table Book

Ala Moana Center announced on Sept. 5, 2019, that the sale of its 60th anniversary commemorative book, Ala Moana Center, has been extended through the end of September. A limited number of books will remain available for purchase at Guest Services for $39, while supplies last. Net proceeds from books sold at Guest Services will be donated to Goodwill Hawaii.

Ala Moana Center’s 60th Anniversary commemorative coffee table book gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at the center’s history and development over the past six decades. With multiple changes in ownership over the past 60 years, each owner invested in the center’s modernization and updates, transforming it into a favorite shopping destination for generations of local residents and visitors from around the world. Ala Moana Center, by Kay Kiyosaki Day, is currently available for purchase at Guest Services. Purchase of the book will come with a free reusable shopping tote. Ala Moana Center Guest Services is located on Street Level 1, Center Court behind Centerstage.

Ala Moana Center partnered with Goodwill Hawaii to host the Box Up Your Goods For Goodwill donation drive on Aug. 17. The event was the largest one-day, single-location donation drive for the local nonprofit. Net proceeds from the sale of the Ala Moana Center’s commemorative book will support Goodwill Hawaii’s efforts to fund employment, education and other community programs for those in need.

For more information about Ala Moana Center, visit www.AlaMoanaCenter.com or follow Ala Moana Center on Twitter @AlaMoanaCenter, Facebook, and Instagram @AlaMoanaCenter and use

ABOUT ALA MOANA CENTER

Ala Moana Center is the world’s largest open-air shopping center with 2.4-million-square-feet of retail space. Anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Target, the property is home to more than 350 stores and restaurants, including an extensive selection of international and luxury brands, one-of-a-kind specialty stores and more than 160 dining options. The center is also one of Hawaiʻi’s most frequented destinations, attracting 53 million shopping visitations each year. Ala Moana Center is located at 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.