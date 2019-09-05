North Hawai’i Community Hospital to Hold Job Fair

North Hawai’i Community Hospital, an affiliate of The Queen’s Health Systems, is holding a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Mauna Kea-Mauna Loa Room.

The hospital is hiring registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse aides, occupational therapists, security officers, IT trainers, surgical, sterile processing and imaging techs, home health positions, office support and more.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Appointments for on-site interviews are available by sending resumes to [email protected] by Sept. 20. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The hospital is located at 67-1125 Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea.

For more information, contact Human Resources at (808) 881-4410.