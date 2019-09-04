AD
ADVERTISEMENT

20th Annual Commemoration of Queen Lili’uokalani

By Big Island Now
September 4, 2019, 3:51 PM HST (Updated September 4, 2019, 3:51 PM)
×

Hawai‘i County is inviting members of the public to come celebrate the Queen this weekend.

The 20th Annual Commemoration of Queen Lili’uokalani, He Hali’a Aloha No Lili’uokalani, takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lili’uokalani Gardens in Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Mass Hula, taiko drumming, keiki games and activities, cultural activities and demos, and history tours are among the events scheduled for the celebration.

Entertainment includes Kalapana Awa Band with Ikaika Marzo, Randy Lorenzo and Friends, Taishoji Taiko, Darlene Ahuna, Waiakea Intermediate Ukulele Band and Braddah Waltah Aipolani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments