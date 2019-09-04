Hawai‘i County is inviting members of the public to come celebrate the Queen this weekend.

The 20th Annual Commemoration of Queen Lili’uokalani, He Hali’a Aloha No Lili’uokalani, takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lili’uokalani Gardens in Hilo.

Mass Hula, taiko drumming, keiki games and activities, cultural activities and demos, and history tours are among the events scheduled for the celebration.

Entertainment includes Kalapana Awa Band with Ikaika Marzo, Randy Lorenzo and Friends, Taishoji Taiko, Darlene Ahuna, Waiakea Intermediate Ukulele Band and Braddah Waltah Aipolani.