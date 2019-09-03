STARS to Host Annual Remembrance Luncheon

STARS will host its Annual Remembrance Luncheon this month to honor families who’ve lost their loved ones as a result of homicide.

STARS is a group of concerned people who have experienced the murder of a loved one. The group strives to make the grieving and healing processes more manageable.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“It is our mission to help guide others through the process of not only surviving in the wake of homicide but to once again be thriving, productive community members,” a STARS press release said. “We know it’s possible because we have been through the same journey.”

The luncheon is set from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo. The event is hosted by STARS in conjunction with the YWCA and the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

STARS has asked for charitable donations to sponsor the event. Tax-deductible checks can be made payable to YWCA noting “STARS” on the memo line. All supporters will be listed at the Remembrance Luncheon event program.