Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

3:22 PM HST Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6:15 PM HST

At 3:20 P.M. HST, radar indicated heavy rain falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour along leeward and interior slopes of the Big Island. Additional heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon, leading to ponding on roads, including Māmalahoa Highway and Saddle Road.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Pōhakuloa Camp, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Honaunau, Kawaihae, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua, Honalo and Kohala Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.