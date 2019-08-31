August 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.