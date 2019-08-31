Body Retrieved Off Kamilo Point

First-responders arrived at Kamilo Point in the Ka‘ū District on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 11:48 p.m. after receiving a report about a swimmer in distress.

Difficult access to the remote shoreline resulted in a two-hour response time.

Arriving units found rough surf along a rocky, jagged coastline.

A dive light was initially spotted 20 yards offshore and was thought to be the distressed swimmer. The US Coast Guard was able to confirm that the light had detached from the swimmer and they were initially unable to locate the party.

Waiakea Rescue Company 2 as well as Pahala Engine Company 11 searched via shoreline, while US Coast Guard assisted with an aerial coastline survey.

Hawai‘i Fire Department air resources were utilized at first light on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The body of the swimmer was located just before daybreak and was transported via Waiakea Rescue Chopper 1 to the Na‘alehu Police Station, where it was released to HPD officers.

HFD units cleared the scene at 7:15 a.m.