Disciplinary Board Position Open on Hawai‘i Supreme Court

The Nominating Committee of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court is seeking to fill one non-attorney position on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court. Individuals from all islands are invited to apply.

The term of this position will begin upon appointment and expire on June 30, 2020.

The Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct and incapacity, and recommends appropriate action to the Hawai‘i Supreme Court to effectuate the purposes of its Disciplinary Rules.

Board members receive no compensation but may be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incidental to the performance of their duties.

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment, and a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods and functions of the Board. Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to:

Gayle J. Lau, Chair

Hawaii Supreme Court Nominating Committee

P.O. Box 26436

Honolulu, Hawaii 96825

The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.