Kona Stories September Book Clubs

Kona Stories community bookstore offers several monthly book clubs. Groups meet monthly to discuss books on fiction, travel, memoirs, classics or non-fiction.

Book groups are free if books are purchased from Kona Stories or a $5 donation is appreciated, a Kona Stories press release said. The book store asks participants to bring a pupu or beverage to share and come prepared to discuss the chosen book(s). Anyone is welcome to attend any or all of these groups.

Kona Stories is located in the Keauhou Shopping Center in the courtyard shops on the KTA side. For more information, call Brenda or Joy at (808) 324-0350 or go online at www.konastories.com.

There are two book clubs set for September.

Sept. 10, 2019: Fiction Group is discussing Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng. This book is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. It is soon to be a Hulu limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. This group meets at 6 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store.

September 24, 2019: The Non-Fiction Book Club will be discussing Into the Raging Sea by Rachel Slade. This book is a national bestseller, a New York Times notable book and an NPR best book of the year. This group meets at 6 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store.