Seminars on Legislative Participation Set

The Public Access Room (PAR) will visit Hawaiʻi Island from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019, to demystify the state’s legislative process and teach citizens how they can have a say in which bills become law.

How-To guides, informational handouts and other resources will be available. Workshop times include:

Kailua-Kona

West Hawaiʻi Civic Center Liquor Conference Room; 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway; Monday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Ocean View

Ocean View Community Center; 92-8924 Leilani Circle; Tuesday, Sept. 10 from noon to 1 p.m.

Pāhoa

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility; 15-322 Kauhale Street; Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Waimea

Thelma Parker Memorial Library Community Room; 67-1209 Māmalahoa Highway; Thursday Sept. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Hilo

Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC); 1055 Kino’ole Street; Friday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Drop-ins are welcome. To get additional information or ask about additional workshops during this annual visit, contact PAR at (808) 587-0478 or by email at [email protected].