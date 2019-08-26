AD
Local Jazz Bar Features Eclectic Music Act

By Big Island Now
August 26, 2019, 3:56 PM HST (Updated August 26, 2019, 4:05 PM)
Hawai‘i Island music featured at Gertrude’s Jazz Bar. PC: Gertrude’s Jazz Bar

Na Hoku Award-winning Sarah Bethany, Matt Spencer and Michael Surprenant will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Gertrude’s Jazz Bar.

The trio has performed together for the past three years, first collaborating at the East Side Jazz Festival, according to a Gertrude’s press release. They play multiple genres of music including progressive jazz, Brazilian, blues, salsa, African, Latin, Cuban, reggae, country, rock, Hawaiian, island, pop and folk.

Cover is $5 at the door. Gertrude’s is located 75-5699 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona.

