Local Jazz Bar Features Eclectic Music Act

Na Hoku Award-winning Sarah Bethany, Matt Spencer and Michael Surprenant will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Gertrude’s Jazz Bar.

The trio has performed together for the past three years, first collaborating at the East Side Jazz Festival, according to a Gertrude’s press release. They play multiple genres of music including progressive jazz, Brazilian, blues, salsa, African, Latin, Cuban, reggae, country, rock, Hawaiian, island, pop and folk.

Cover is $5 at the door. Gertrude’s is located 75-5699 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona.