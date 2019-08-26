Hawai‘i Fixed Broadband Speeds Up in 2019

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Cable Television Division (CATV) has issued its 2019 Report on Fixed Wireline Broadband Speeds, which builds upon data included in the 2018 Report on Fixed Wireline Broadband Speeds released in June of 2018.

Both reports are based upon an analysis of Hawai‘i data obtained from consumer-initiated wireline speed tests taken using Speedtest, according to a state press release.

For the state overall, data from June 2018 to June 2019 shows an increase in mean download speeds from approximately 129 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 152 Mbps and an increase in median download speeds from approximately 78 Mbps to 92 Mbps. The report also includes speed data by county and by smaller geographical areas throughout the state for which data is available.

“We have continued to look at ways to better provide access to unserved and underserved communities across Hawaiæi,” said DCCA Director Catherine Awakuni Colón. “By evaluating the speed of existing internet services offered, we hope to provide stakeholders and the public with useful insights as we work together to advance broadband access.”

The 2018 and 2019 reports and other publicly available broadband deployment data may be accessed on the CATV Broadband web page at http://cca.hawaii.gov/broadband/.