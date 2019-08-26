Bay Clinic Names Alameda New CEO

The Bay Clinic Board of Directors has appointed Dr. C. Kimo Alameda to serve as its Chief Executive Officer, according to a clinic press release on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Dr. Alameda, currently the Executive Director of the Hawai‘i County Office of Aging, will assume the position effective Sept. 9. He has over 15 years of executive experience in state and county government and has consulted with FQHCs and hospitals statewide to improve their cultural competency and patient experience, the release said.

“We are privileged to have someone of Dr. Alameda’s caliber join us at this critical moment in Bay Clinic’s evolution,” said Board Chair Kay Daub. “With his deep understanding of systemic healthcare challenges, our patient population and our community, he will bring leadership (that) will renew our organization and the value we bring to the community.”

Dr. Alameda is a graduate of St. Joseph High School and earned his doctorate in psychological, educational and cultural studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is also a licensed psychologist, teaches at Hawaii Community College, coaches basketball at Hilo High school and has his own youth athletic program, the release said. He and his wife Star are the proud parents of seven children.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“I am humbled to be part of an organization that has a history of proven success in providing quality primary and preventative care services to over 21,000 people in nine unique geographic sites throughout East Hawai‘i,” Dr. Alameda said.

Dr. Alameda will be replacing Mr. Harold Wallace who resigned in April. Youlsau Bells has served as the interim CEO for the company since Wallace resigned.