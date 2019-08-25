Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Returns

Kona coffee has been grown on Hawai‘i Island slopes for nearly two centuries. The region’s annual coffee harvest has helped sustain its agricultural community, and so the community gathers to celebrate every November. The Kona 49th Annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 10.

The award-winning Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is recognized is the oldest food festival in Hawai‘i, according to a festival press release. The 10-day celebration honors Kona’s cultural heritage and recognizes the accomplishments of Kona coffee pioneers, farmers and artisans.

The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival ensures the story of Kona coffee’s cultural heritage continues to be shared with residents and visitors. The cultural heritage of Kona’s coffee industry is built on the multi-generational farmers, mainly of Japanese descent, who established coffee plantations in the Kona District along with the native Hawaiian host culture who had earlier ties to growing coffee in Kona. In 1828, Reverend Samuel Ruggles brought coffee cuttings from O‘ahu to South Kona to see if the plants would thrive in Kona’s volcanic soil, the release continued. By 1841, coffee farms were established in Kona and forever changed the local landscape, setting Kona on a new economic journey that continues today. Throughout the 10-day festival, Kona coffee farmers offer a firsthand look at how the crop is grown, the coffee art scene displays various exhibits, and the activities are complemented by music and dance. Kona coffee and food events offer tastings, and hands-on cultural events help tell the story of Kona’s coffee history.

A sampling of festival activities is listed below. A complete schedule is available at KonaCoffeFest.com