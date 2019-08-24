Hawai‘i Firefighters Extinguish Hilo Structure Blaze

First-responders from the Hawai‘i County Fire Department arrived at the scene of a structure fire at 183 Keawe St. in Hilo on Saturday morning, Aug. 23, 2019.

Upon arrival at at 8:57 a.m., firefighters found a portion of a north-facing wall involved in smoke and fire.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department Central Fire Station personnel made forcible entry into the establishment and extinguished interior flames.

A smoke ejector was used to clear the building.

During overhaul operations, the metal siding was removed from the exterior and a hole cut into the floor to extinguish remaining fire extension in the inaccessible post-and-pier foundation.

The fire was extinguished at 9:02 a.m.

A fire investigator arrived on scene to determine the cause of the fire and eventually turned the scene over to Hawai‘i Police Department personnel, who remained on scene to secure the premises.

Haili Church is the owner of the property; the occupant was listed as Joseph’s Storehouse.

The loss was estimated at $61,250. Property saved was estimated at $551,250.