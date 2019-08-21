Westin Hapuna Beach Resort Offers 25th Anniversary Specials

Nestled into the bluffs above Hapuna Beach along the Kohala Coast, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort celebrates its 25th anniversary on Hawai‘i Island.

New community programs, overnight packages and enticing culinary promotions mark the occasion.

Following its $46 million renovation and rebranding last year, what originally opened as the Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel on Aug. 19, 1994, has evolved over the last 25 years as a beacon drawing local and international guests to experience the resort’s namesake, hapuna, which translates to “spring of life” in Hawaiian.

“For a quarter century, our owners, managers and team members have been committed to honoring the host culture and uplifting our community through outreach and charitable initiatives that we’ve also integrated into our anniversary celebration,” said Kisan Jo, president of Prince Resorts Hawaii. “Our message is, ‘We are with you, always—now and in the years to come. Creating everlasting memories and guests for life—generation by generation.’”

More than 60 current employees have worked at the resort since its opening. They join other team members in a 25 Acts of Aloha campaign to donate time and resources within the community throughout 2019. Acts already completed include trail cleanup of a portion of the Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail, serving at Waimea’s Community Soup Kitchen, linens and toiletries donation to North Hawaii Hospice, laundered pa‘u skirts worn by women on horseback for the annual Kamehameha Day Parade and awarding the largest donation on the Island of Hawai‘i at the annual Hotel Industry Charity Walk.

In the coming months the resort will participate in an Aloha United Way fundraising campaign, host a beach cleanup, and there are plans to donate fully prepared turkeys to the Salvation Army at Thanksgiving.

25th Celebrates Culinary Creativity

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort also invites guests to raise a glass in celebration of its anniversary with a limited-time commemorative cocktail named “The Sprig of Life,” a play on the meaning of “hapuna.” Created by resident mixologist Luther Seaton and available at Meridia for $18, the beverage marries the flavors of island-crafted Kuleana Rum, lemon juice and mango puree along with a custom syrup of hibiscus infused with the resort’s own house-harvested Hapuna honey. Each serving is garnished with lychee-elderflower foam and a sprig of rosemary from Meridia’s own garden.

The scenic Naupaka Beach Grill overlooking the ocean offers diners respite from the warm tropical sun with a new $25 Prix-Fixe Meal highlighting Hawai‘i’s renowned melting pot of cultures and flavors. The meal includes a Pancit Bihon (Filipino Fried Rice Noodles) appetizer with tender sliced pork, grilled shrimp and veggies; Naupaka Bowl with ahi poke and cooling Thai Iced Tea “Slushee” beverage.

An Iconic Vision Packaged for Tomorrow’s Traveler

Mauna Kea Resort, home to Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, was the dream of developer Laurance S. Rockefeller, who envisioned a resort of world-class standards—complete with hotels, golf courses and homes. The first step was Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, which opened in 1965 and then in 1994, following the purchase of Mauna Kea Resort by Prince Resorts LLC, a second part of Rockefeller’s dream was fulfilled by the new owners with the opening of Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel.

In 2018, newly rebranded as The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort following its renovation, the hotel provides guests a contemporary feel manifested in bold design and continues to create an outstanding resort experience. For bookings through Dec. 21, 2019, the resort is offering further value and savings with a 25th Anniversary Package for two for stays a minimum of six nights and seven days using promotional code “ER7” that includes:

25% off best available room rate

25% off golf green fees at Mauna Kea Golf Course and Hapuna Beach Golf Course

25% off select beach rentals and activities

15% discount at Meridia Restaurant

For more information or to book your stay at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, call (808) 880-1111 or go online.