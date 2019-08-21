Big Island Veterans Resource Fair Announced

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced a Town Hall and Resource Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority (NELHA Gateway) in Kailua-Kona.

Veterans, their families and survivors, as well as any organization or individual who works with or on behalf of veterans are invited to attend. The NELHA Gateway address is 73-4485 Kahilihili Street.

The purpose of the fair, according to a VA press release, is to share information and resources with the Hawai‘i Island veteran community, as well as to gather feedback from customers and answer questions on VA healthcare, benefits and memorial affairs.

Resource booths will include tables on the MISSION Act, whole health, suicide prevention, VA benefits, a tele-health demo and blood pressure checks.

The fair will be hosted by VA Pacific Island Healthcare System Director Jennifer Gutowski, as well as Director Sergio Chao from the Honolulu Veterans Affairs Regional Office and Director Jim Horton of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “Punchbowl.”

For more information contact Amy Rohlfs at (808) 208-5544, Gene Maestas at (808) 532-3720 or Aiko Shibuya at (808) 433-0501.