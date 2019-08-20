High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island Shores

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island ShoresAugust 20, 2019, 7:33 AM HST (Updated August 20, 2019, 7:56 AM)
7 AM, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019: Civil Defense High Surf Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Upolu Point in North Kohala through South Point in Ka‘ū to Cape Kumukahi in Puna through Thursday morning.
A High Surf Warning is possible later today.
A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal. Shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.
Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are issued:
- Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
- Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when near or entering the water.
- Beaches may be closed without notice.
- There are no beach closures at this time.