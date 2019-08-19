HPD Arrests Man Suspected in Puna Stabbing

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) has charged a 37-year-old Kea‘au man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Ainaloa on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, according to an HPD press release.

At about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported stabbing in Puna. They learned that the victim, a 27-year-old Puna man, was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation with the suspect.

Police arrested Curtis Mamone, Jr. for suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. He was held in the police cellblock while detectives from the Area 1 Criminal Investigation Section investigated the incident, the release stated.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center in serious condition and was treated for the stab wounds. He remained hospitalized and was upgraded to a stable condition.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, after conferring with prosecutors, Mamone Jr. was charged with first-degree assault and one count of first-degree terror threat. His bail was set at $35,000 and he remains in custody pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court, which is scheduled for the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 19.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or who has any information regarding this case to contact Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381, or by email at [email protected]. Anyone with information may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.