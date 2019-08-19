HPD Arrests 23 Motorists for DUI Violations

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 18, 2019. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 713 DUI arrests compared with 706 during the same period last year, an increase of 1%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 197 Puna 2 122 Ka’u 0 13 Kona 15 308 South Kohala 2 61 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 23 713

There have been 596 major accidents so far this year compared with 791 during the same period last year, a decrease of 24.7%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities in the District of Kona compared with 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatal crashes and 30% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.