HPD Arrests 23 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
August 19, 2019, 4:35 PM HST (Updated August 19, 2019, 4:35 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 18, 2019. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 713 DUI arrests compared with 706 during the same period last year, an increase of 1%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua05
North Hilo03
South Hilo4197
Puna2122
Ka’u013
Kona15308
South Kohala261
North Kohala04
Island Total23713
There have been 596 major accidents so far this year compared with 791 during the same period last year, a decrease of 24.7%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities in the District of Kona compared with 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatal crashes and 30% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

