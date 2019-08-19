High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:41 PM HST, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Surf: Rising to 6 to 10 feet late tonight and 10 to 14 feet Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Affected Areas: Kona, South Big Island, North Big Island North and East Big Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.