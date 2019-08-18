August 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 18, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 18, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 18, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov