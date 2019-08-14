August 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 14, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 14, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 14, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light east wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov