August 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light east wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.