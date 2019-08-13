W.M. Keck Observatories to Host Astronomy Talk

W.M. Keck Observatories is offering an astronomy talk free to the public on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

A panel of several astronomers will talk story about the groundbreaking results from the Event Horizon Telescope and the pioneering role Maunakea Observatories played in “this nearly-impossible experiment,” a Keck press release said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Speakers will also examine ways in which Hawaiian language and culture are enriching astronomy with a bridge to a new, yet old, understanding of the cosmos. Panelists include Geoffrey Bower from the Event Horizon Telescope Group, Jessica Dempsey from East Asian Observatory, Larry Kimura from the College of Hawaiian Language, University of Hawai‘i Hilo as well as Doug Simons from Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

The astronomy talk will convene at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kahilu Theatre, located at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela. It is sponsored by the Rob and Terry Ryan Foundation, and Sherry Bracken will moderate.

Questions can be answered by phone at (808) 885-7887. They may also be directed to Shelly Pelfrey, outreach coordinator, at [email protected]. More information is also available at www.keckobservatory.org.