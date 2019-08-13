Ladies Artisan Market Upcoming Events

Ladies Artisan Market (LAM) will host its August face-to-face Friday coffee date this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at San Francisco Bay Coffee Bar on Ali‘i Drive. Monthly coffee dates connect professionals in a fun, supportive and intimate circle to grow together in business and as women. Event information can be found on Facebook.

LAM will host its first ever co-ed networking mixer. Formerly a “no boys allowed” affair, men are invited to join the mixer Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ola Brew in Kailua-Kona. Space is limited and early registration is advised. Those interested can register at theladiesartisanmarket.com. Updates can be found on Facebook.

LAM University is starting up again with a new class, The Secure Entrepreneur: Overcoming Self-Doubts and Business Anxieties, which will be presented by business coach/business development consultant Alex Mitchell. With a quarter of 2019 remaining, now is a great time to take businesses to the next level.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Attendees will learn how to recognize and even thank their inner critics, identify where anxieties might be limiting business and personal growth, and how to bolster themselves and their friends with positive self-talk.

The workshop is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Suite Possibilities, which is located at 75-5915 Walua Rd in Kailua-Kona.

Registration can be completed here. A link for the event can also be found on Facebook.