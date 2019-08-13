Try Taco Tuesdays at Hula Hulas

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Before we talk tacos, I want to describe the ambiance at Hula Hulas, located in the Grand Naniloa Resort in Hilo. This is one fun spot. At my most recent visit, the pool was teeming with kids, happily splashing away. Some folks were resting in chaise lounges in the sandy beach area near the restaurant. There was live music and there was, of course, hula. Behind us, a small family reunion was taking place. To the left, a girls’ night out dinner was under way. The bar was busy and the cocktails and food were moving at a fever pitch. We left around 8 p.m but for some diners, I think the party was just getting started.

Sometimes, when you live in Hawai‘i, you forget what it’s like to be a tourist. It’s fun to eat somewhere once in a while that reminds you of the beauty and vibe of the islands. Hula Hulas is a great-looking restaurant, too, and its Hilo Bay setting is postcard-perfect.

But let’s get back to the tacos.

Hula Hulas offers Taco Tuesdays on (I hope this is obvious) Tuesdays from 5 until 10 p.m. You can choose between chicken, fresh catch, beef or cauliflower.

We had a sampling of several and thought the fillings were great. Prices range from $4 to $6, or you can get a platter, which translates to two tacos, beans and rice for $14.

I couldn’t resist a slice of their lilikoi cheesecake ($9) for dessert, which was the perfect creamy blend of tart and sweet.

Of course, you can also order off of the regular menu, if you prefer. On earlier occasions, we have enjoyed the BBQ Kalua Pork Pizza ($14) and Seared Chicken Potstickers ($12).

The restaurant also offers vegetarian entrees, including a Macadamia Nut Pesto Pasta ($18), a Spinach and Farro Salad ($14), a Caesar Salad ($14) and a General Tso Cauliflower appetizer ($9).

Hula Hula’s offers a 15% Kama‘āina discount on food items (excludes alcohol and happy hour items).

Hula Hula’s is located in the Grand Naniloa Resort, 93 Banyan Drive in Hilo. Casual. Self-parking or valet service.