South Kohala Coffee With a Cop

Live in South Kohala and want to have a cup of coffee with a cop? The public will have the opportunity on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

Hawaiʻi Police Department’s (HPD) South Kohala Community Policing Section has invited anyone interested to join officers for their Coffee with a Cop promotion at Starbucks in the Parker Ranch Shopping Center, located at 67-1185 Hawai‘i Belt Road in Waimea, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m Tuesday.

Coffee with a Cop encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues, an HPD release stated.

Please contact the South Kohala Community Policing Section at (808) 887-3080 if you have any questions.