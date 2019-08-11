Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i IslandAugust 11, 2019, 5:48 PM HST (Updated August 11, 2019, 5:48 PM)
5:38 PM HST, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 8:30 PM HST
At 5:37 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain near Kealakekua. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kealakekua, Honalo, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Captain Cook and Kainaliu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.