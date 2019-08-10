AD
New Ocean View Transfer Station to Open Aug. 17

By Big Island Now
August 10, 2019, 8:49 AM HST (Updated August 10, 2019, 8:49 AM)
The new Ocean View Convenience Center (transfer station) will open on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, the County of Hawai‘i’s Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announced.

This convenience center will be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ocean View Convenience Center is located on Highway 11 (Māmalahoa Highway) between mile markers 79 and 80. The entrance is across from Iolani Lane.

With the opening of the new center, the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Convenience Center (transfer station), located on Paradise Circle below Kahuku Park, will permanently close after its last day of operation on Saturday, Aug. 10.

For questions regarding our transfer stations or recycling programs, go online or contact the Solid Waste Division Administrative Office at (808) 961-8270 during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

