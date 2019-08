KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Natalie Ai Kamauu to the KAPA Cafe

Natalie is a multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning and Grammy nominated singer from Oahu. In 1990, she won “Miss Aloha Hula” at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival. Her new Album 21°N 158°W is out now.

https://soundcloud.com/user-223340292/natalie-ai-kamauu-kapa-cafe