MISSING: Natalie Wright, 14, Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 14-year-old female who was reported as a runaway and was last seen in the Hilo area on July 1, 2019.

Natalie Wright is described as being approximately 5-feet tall, weighing 99 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on the location of Wright call Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.