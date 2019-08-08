LA Rams Hawai‘i Event Calendar

The Los Angeles Rams will be doing more than playing an NFL preseason football game when the team arrives in Hawai‘i later this month.

During the week leading up to the Los Angeles Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Aloha Stadium, the team will host various community engagement activities and events to connect with fans and promote the game of football on the Hawaiian Islands, a team press release stated.

Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, past Rams players, Rams cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage will visit military bases, lead football and cheer clinics for youth, host a fan rally, participate in meet-and-greet sessions and other activities, the release continued. The following is a list of Rams events taking place during the week leading up to the preseason matchup.

Military Base Visits

Monday, Aug. 12, Rams cheerleaders will visit Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i at Kaneohe Bay and the Schofield Barracks Army installation for meet-and-greet sessions with active duty service members and their families.

Rams cheerleader meet-and-greet at Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i at Kanoeohe Bay from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Rams cheerleader meet-and-greet at Schofield Barracks Army Installation from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Rams Cheerleaders will host a meet-and-greet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Rams cheerleaders and Rampage will travel to PMRF Barking Sands Kaua‘i Military Base for a meet-and-greet with service men and women from 12:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Rams PLAY 60 Field Days and Cheer Clinics

The Rams will host PLAY 60 Field Days for 100 to 150 youth in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i, Rams in Hawai‘i Partner American Savings Bank and the Joint Military Base at Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Select PLAY 60 Field Days will feature former Rams players such as Eric Dickerson and Pisa Tinoisamoa, cheerleaders and Rampage. Each Field Day will consist of football activities tailored to elementary and middle school students while promoting healthy eating habits and physical activity for the recommended 60 minutes every day.

PLAY 60 Field Day with Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the NFL Youth Education Town (YET) Clubhouse. Dickerson, Tinoisamoa and cheerleaders will be in attendance.

PLAY 60 Field Day with American Savings Bank on Friday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at A‘ala Park. Tinoisamoa and Rampage will be in attendance from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cheerleaders also will be in attendance from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

PLAY 60 Field Day on Friday, Aug. 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Joint Military Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Dickerson, cheerleaders and Rampage will be in attendance.

Additionally, the Rams cheerleaders will host cheer clinics for youth at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the NFL Youth Education Town Clubhouse. During the clinics, Rams cheerleaders will lead participants in warm-up and stretching exercises as well as a choreographed dance routine. Following the session, Rams cheerleaders will perform for the youth and spectators in attendance.

Rams cheer clinic for approximately 250 youth on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Rams cheer clinic with Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the NFL Youth Education Town (YET) Clubhouse.

24 Hour Fitness Workshop with Rams Cheerleaders

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Rams cheerleaders will host a workshop at 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City Super Sport.

During the workshop, Rams cheerleaders and 24 Hour Fitness’ GX24 team will lead club members ages 12 and older in choreographed dance routines. All proceeds from the workshop will benefit the local Hawai‘i community through the Rams Foundation.

Rams Co-ed Youth Football Clinic

On Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Rams and USA Football will host a free, co-ed First Down Football Clinic at the Schofield Barracks Army Installation for approximately 150 to 200 youth ages 6 to 14.

As part of the clinic, youth will participate in football-related drills while receiving instruction and encouragement from USA Football certified coaches. Rams representatives and coaches also will lead participants in a character education session to discuss the transferrable life skills that can be attained through sport. Rams cheerleaders and Rampage will be in attendance to sign autographs and take photos with participants.

Yoga in the Park with Rams Cheerleaders

On Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Rams cheerleaders will host a yoga session for fans at Victoria Ward Park in Ward Village. During the session, cheerleaders will lead participants in a combination of physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation. At the conclusion of the session, fans will have the opportunity to receive Rams-themed giveaways and take photos with cheerleaders.

All giveaways will be provided to fans while supplies last.

Rams Legends and Cheerleaders to Attend 2019 Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta Reception

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Dickerson, Tinoisamoa and cheerleaders will attend the Hawai‘i Chapter AUSA’s 10th Anniversary of the Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta’s Reception to honor and support 100 Wounded Warriors, their spouses and 50 Gold Star family members. In addition, a total of $32,000 in scholarships will be awarded to eight Gold Star children attending college next fall.

Na Koa Reception is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hilton Hawaiian Village (Great Lawn).

Rams and Hawaii Tourism Authority to Host O‘ahu Football Teams for Team Walk-Through Practice

On Friday, Aug. 16 at 3:15 p.m., the Rams will invite local youth and high school football programs from Jr. Prep Sports America, Castle High School, Iolani High School and Radford High School to a team walk-through practice.

This practice will be open to media. For any media members who are interested in attending, please submit your credential request at www.therams.com/media no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. Applications will be available starting Friday, Aug. 9, and must be submitted by the organization’s assigning editor, producer or news director.

For general credential questions, please email the Rams Communications Department at [email protected].

Rams Hale Fan Rally

On Friday, Aug. 16 from noon to 2 p.m., the team will host a fan rally at the Rams Hale Pop-Up Shop location at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, Building A, Level 1. The event will feature a meet-and-greet opportunity with Rams Hall of Famer Dickerson, appearances from Rams cheerleaders and Rampage, live music, giveaways and more.

Eric Dickerson will be in attendance from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rams Hale Pop-Up Shop

Starting on Thursday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 17, the team will set up a Rams Hale Pop-Up Shop at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, Building A, Level 1. The shops will feature team-branded, Hawai‘i-themed merchandise and appearances from Rams cheerleaders.

Thursday, Aug. 15, from noon to 9 p.m. Rams cheerleaders will be in attendance from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rams cheerleaders will be in attendance from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tinoisamoa to host Q & A and meet-&-greet sessions.

Tinoisamoa Q & A and meet-and-greet sessions for fans at Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center and New Wave Friday Festival at the Ward Village Mall.