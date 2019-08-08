Harley-Davidson Opens at Kings’ Shops, Waikoloa Resort

Kona Harley-Davidson has opened a new retail store at the Kings’ Shops in the Waikoloa Resort.

The new 1,017-square-foot store opened earlier this month and is located next to Na Hoku.

This new retail experience features exclusive Kona Harley-Davidson products designed to reflect the Hawaii riding lifestyle including scenic, graphic elements and place names from Hawai‘i.

The store carries both men’s and women’s apparel.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In addition to Hawai‘i exclusive products, the store carries a selection of Harley-Davidson Motor clothes and accessories designed from Milwaukee, including traditional button downs, leather jackets, and work wear for men and women.

“We are pleased to have this great new retail experience as a new addition to Kings’ Shops,” said Lynn Rostau, Kings’ Shops general manager. “The Harley-Davidson brand is a well-known name that will resonate with both the visitor and local customers.”

The new store’s phone number is (808) 464-4033.

ADVERTISEMENT

For event and store information, visit KingsShops.com.

The Kings’ Shops are located at 250 Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa Village.

ABOUT KINGS’ SHOPS

Kings’ Shops is Hawai‘i Island’s premier shopping and dining destination. Located in the heart of the Kohala Coast, the center offers a great collection of brand name stores such as Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. and Tori Richard along with island favorites, fine art galleries, casual eateries and fine dining. Kings’ Shops is located at 250 Waikoloa Beach Drive in the Waikoloa Beach Resort. For more information, visit www.kingsshops.com or call (808) 886-8811.