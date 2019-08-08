August 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

August 08, 2019 Surf ForecastAugust 8, 2019, 5:03 AM HST (Updated August 8, 2019, 5:03 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
