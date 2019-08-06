Military Convoy and Training Advisory August 2019

There are no additional convoys planned for the month of August at Pōhakuloa Training Area, according to a PTA press release issued on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. However, PTA public affairs will notify the community if additional convoy requests are received for the month.

There are three separate units training at PTA this month: US Marines based at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, US Army Combat Aviation Brigade from Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawa, and Hawai‘i Island Police Department (HPD).

The Marines will be flying Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Aug. 6 to Aug. 17 from Cooper Airstrip on the eastern portion of PTA. The Army aviation units will be conducting aerial gunnery Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, and HPD will be training their Special Response Team (SRT) and K9 teams on Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

Finally, the Youth Challenge Academy cadets of Class 18 complete Phase I tomorrow on Aug. 6.PTA hosts the Phase I portion in cooperation with Hawai‘i National Guard Youth Challenge Academy, which consists of the first two weeks in the program.

PTA public affairs received several noise complaints from Hawai‘i Island residents recently regarding aircraft flying in the area, the release said. PTA requests the public gather as much detail as possible—cell phone photo, color of aircraft, time, type of aircraft, location and elevation—so the PTA staff can identify the units flying and investigate the complaints.

To report concerns related to noise, training, or convoy movements, or be added to the community distribution list contact PTA Public Affairs Officer Mike Donnelly by calling (808) 969-2411 or by email at [email protected].