LETTER: To Mauna Kea Protestors & Hawaiians Seeking Sovereignty

I’m going to say what others don’t have the nerve to say… To all the Mauna Kea Protestors and all the Hawaiians that are seeking sovereignty. For those that don’t want to recognize the U.S. government as their own.

Then can you kindly return your social security card to the U. S. government so they can stop issuing you you’re government social security checks, your food stamps, your welfare checks, your hud housing, and drivers license? The rest of us tax payers won’t have any problem paying less in taxes and watching you go back to planting taro and building rock wall paths for all your journeys.

Extremely contradictory!!

