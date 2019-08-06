Flash Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

1:14 PM HST, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 4:15 PM HST

At 1:10 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the south Kohala district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy rain will be possible over the North Kohala and North and South Kona districts through the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Waipio Valley, Hawi, Honaunau, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kealakekua, Kapa‘au, Puako, Captain Cook and Pu‘uanahulu.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.