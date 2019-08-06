Big Island Grown Grand Opening in Kona

Big Island Grown Dispensaries (BIG) has extended an invitation to the public to join the company for its Kona Grand Opening on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Big Island Grown will offer activities at its location on Brewer’s Block. According to a company press release, there will be live music by Ocean Grown, Tianna Jennings, Lopaka Roots and others. The event, which will be held annually, also features live glass blowing, Haku-Lei making, vendors such as Hilo Grow Shop, Rosin Shine, Greener Healing Ways and a Vibe Cafe Kona Pop-Up featuring their rainbow lattes, jackfruit nachos and other items.

The event will be located next to the new BIG Kona dispensary and will be free to the public with no 329 card required unless you are accessing the dispensary, the release said. BIG will offer cardholders specials on various dispensary products.

The Kona dispensary is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 74-5617 Pawai Place. BIG Hilo and Waimea are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All patients and caregivers will be required to show a valid government ID and valid 329 card to gain entry.

Directions to retail stores and more information can be found on the BIG website at www.bigislandgrown.co.