August 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

