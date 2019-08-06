August 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

August 06, 2019 Surf ForecastAugust 6, 2019, 9:57 AM HST (Updated August 6, 2019, 9:57 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW.
West
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.