AD
ADVERTISEMENT

August 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
August 6, 2019, 9:57 AM HST (Updated August 6, 2019, 9:57 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

ADVERTISEMENT

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Get Weekly Updates

    Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments