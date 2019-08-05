August 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean with NNW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

