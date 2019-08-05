August 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

August 05, 2019 Surf ForecastAugust 5, 2019, 9:55 AM HST (Updated August 5, 2019, 9:55 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Clean with NNW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon.