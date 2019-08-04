Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big IslandAugust 4, 2019, 5:48 PM HST (Updated August 4, 2019, 5:48 PM)
306 PM HST, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY
Seas: Up to 10 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.